Oprah Winfrey Responds to President Trump's 'Hate' Tweet on 'Ellen'

Media mogul and proprietor Oprah Winfrey revealed during her guest appearance on television talk show "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" her reactions regarding United States President Donald Trump's call-out toward her on social media.

During the interview that took place on Thursday, Feb. 22, the show's host, Ellen DeGeneres, asked Winfrey if the President's tweet urged the latter to drink more quantities of alcohol given the amount of "hate" that the post contained. Winfrey stated that she did had no desire to respond to the post, and instead, decided to re-watch the footage of the "60 Minutes" segment, which was aired last Sunday, Feb. 18.

The tweet caused Winfrey to call the producers of the television news program to double-check the tapes.

Winfrey proceeded to explain the creative process that goes behind every piece, and that it involves multiple people sitting in a room and discussing the quality after numerous edits and review. After everyone has agreed regarding the piece's fairness, only then will the segment be allowed to air.

Upon looking back, Winfrey also revealed that during one of the meetings, she reminded the panel to include a particular conversation that discussed the democratic opinion of the focus group in order to "balance out" the discussion for the sake of fairness. Winfrey emphasized that she felt that she did her best to deliver a segment that came out as neither "biased" nor "slanted," which is what President Trump claims it to be.

DeGeneres' question follows the President's tweet, which he posted last Monday, wherein he called Winfrey "insecure," and even challenged her to run for President in the 2020 elections so that he could have a chance to "expose" and beat her. During the "60 Minutes" segment, 14 people from Grand Rapids Michigan, who are a mix of anti-Trump and Trump-supporter, were asked various questions regarding the current government one year after being elected into office.