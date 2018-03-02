Oprah Winfrey Says Only a Sign From God Can Convince Her to Run for President in 2020

Reuters/ Lucy Nicholson Oprah Winfrey during the 75th Golden Globes Awards with her Cecil B. DeMille Award

Media mogul Oprah Winfrey said God is the only one that can convince her to run for the United States Presidential Election in 2020. The renowned talk show host is being urged by many people to run for president after her amazing speech during the 75th Golden Globe Awards last January.

There are still no confirmations from Winfrey if she is indeed going to run. But it looks like she is open to taking on the challenge but only if she gets a sign directly from God. "I went into prayer. 'God, if you think I'm supposed to run, you gotta tell me, and it has to be so clear that not even I can miss it.' And I haven't gotten that," Oprah told PEOPLE for the publication's March magazine's cover story.

The news of her possible run for the election made headlines worldwide, and even United States President Donald Trump reacted. Trump's initial reaction about the news showed a good relationship between him and Oprah. During a meeting with Bipartisan Members of the Senate in the White House in January, Trump said he and Oprah are in good terms even before he was president. Trump said he will beat Oprah if she ever decided to run in 2020. "Yeah, I'll beat Oprah. Oprah will be a lot of fun," Trump said.

But after the "60 Minutes" episode by CBS featuring Oprah, things started to go south. In the episode, Oprah gathered pro-Trump and anti-Trump individuals into one room to discuss Trump's first year in the administration. Trump then took it to Twitter to go after Oprah after watching the episode. "Just watched a very insecure Oprah Winfrey, who at one point I knew very well, interview a panel of people in 60 Minutes. The questions were biased and slanted, the facts incorrect. Hope Oprah runs so she can be exposed and defeated just like all the others," Trump tweeted.