Zachtronics via Steam Gameplay still from "Opus Magnum."

The critically-acclaimed puzzle video game "Opus Magnum" was rejected because it did not pass their "internal curation system," said digital distribution platform GOG.

The puzzle game was one of the widely praised titles released in 2017. Because of this, many players were surprised after not finding a listing for "Opus Magnum" on GOG.com, one of the largest digital distributors of video games.

"Opus Magnum's" developer, Zachtronics, recently confirmed in a Twitter post that "a bunch of people [asked] if Opus Magnum will ever be available on GOG." So, to address the issue, the independent developer asked GOG directly why the game could not be listed on the site.

In a screenshot of their conversation, a GOG representative wrote: "As for the official statement - the only thing we would be ok with sharing, is that Opus Magnum did not pass our internal curation system - we rarely ever want to share any details on the actual system and how it looks like and what it means, because it's just too individual; we take into consideration many other factors than just the actual game itself."

On the other hand, Zachtronics expressed that they still hoped to see their game listed on GOG in the future.

Meanwhile, as Polygon noted, it was possible developer Zach Barth was not that surprised that GOG sidelined "Opus Magnum" based on a tweet of his from early December 2017 where he said: "I have a quick question for our GOG enthusiasts: if GOG declined to sell Opus Magnum on their store, perhaps because it looks too much like a mobile game (?!), where would you rather purchase it instead? Humble Store? Itch? Steam?"

Despite the publicly available explanation from GOG, reports have called out the company's "confusing" logic behind not allowing Zachtronics' game to enter their site, and one of the factors why the digital distributor is gaining criticisms for blocking the game is no less than "Opus Magnum's" high ratings among critics and gamers.

Over at Metacritic, critics from IGN and PC Gamer have given the game a score of 95 and 91, respectively. "Opus Magnum" was praised for having engaging puzzles and its campaign as well as featuring "freeform solutions."

While "Opus Magnum" is still unavailable in GOG, gamers can still purchase the game through Steam and Humble.