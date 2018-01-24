'Orange is the New Black' Season 6 News: Danielle Brooks Wants Justice for Taystee

Facebook/Orange is the New Black A promotional image for "Orange is the New Black."

Danielle Brooks wants her "Orange is the New Black" character to get justice in the upcoming season 6 of the popular Netflix comedy series.

Speaking to E!News at the recently concluded SAG Awards (Screen Actors Guild), where "Orange is the New Black" was nominated for the third time in the Best Comedy Series category, Brooks revealed what she wants to happen to her character in the upcoming season 6 of the series.

"I mean of course I want her to get out of prison, but then I wouldn't get a check, would I? want her to get justice that she's always wanted. That's what I would want for her," Brooks told E!News.

This is not the first time for Brooks to express what she wants to happen to her character in the next installment of the series, though. In another interview, Brooks revealed that, while it is uncertain whether her character will survive the events in the previous season, she really wants her to get the justice that she wants. Nonetheless, given the surrounding circumstances, the actress can only wonder if it will really happen.

"This season I don't know where it's going to go. She's still dealing with being depressed in a very isolated way. All I know is that her purpose is to still find justice and the truth. I think she is really a believer in the truth will set you free. But the way in which Litchfield works, I don't know if things still look good in her favor," Brooks said.

To recall, the season 5 finale of "Orange is the New Black" featured Taystee almost killing the person she blames for the death of her best friend Poussey (Samira Wiley), who dies in the finale of "Orange is the New Black" season 4. While Taystee points a gun at corrections officer Piscatella (Brad William Henke), she does not push through killing him. However, as somebody else shots Piscatella in the head, Taystee is expected to answer for her act of, at least, threatening to kill him.

Will Taystee get the justice she wants? What repercussions will she face for her actions in the season 5 finale?

Find out when "Orange is the New Black" season 6 arrives this summer.