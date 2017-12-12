'Orange is the New Black' Season 6 Spoilers: Danielle Brooks Dishes on Taystee, Show's End

"Orange is the New Black" season 6 is in the middle of filming and star Danielle Brooks dishes on what's likely to come, especially for her character Taystee. The actress also clues in on the show's potential end after season 7.

Facebook/OITNB Filming for "Orange Is The New Black" season 6 started in July and the show will return to Netflix in mid-2018.

Speaking to Variety, Brooks revealed that the women on "Orange is the New Black" will likely turn on each other in season 6. If the last season was about standing up as a united front against injustice, the upcoming episodes will find the women suspecting each other for being part of the broken system.

"You're definitely going to see all of the girls trying to figure out how to get out of this rabbit hole they've created," Brooks said. "Who is loyal to whom? Who is standing alone? Who is motivated by their own personal will to get out of prison? Who lies and who tells the truth?"

Brooks also revealed that Taystee will feel isolated in "Orange is the New Black" season 6. Her character will pin her hope on the truth, but her struggle will prove harder because of the way prison works. Brooks hinted that Taystee won't stand a chance in hoping for a better world in Litchfield.

The actress was also quite vague about the show's end despite speculations that "Orange is the New Black" season 7, which arrives on Netflix in two years' time, will be its last. Brooks said she's only certain about the show being closer to the ending than the beginning given how long it has been running on the streaming platform.

It's not the first time Brooks hinted about endings, though. In June, she told Entertainment Weekly that she doesn't have any goals to play an inmate after the seventh season. She also talked about spreading her wings as an actress.

Meanwhile, Brook's co-star Adrienne Moore said in an exclusive with The Hollywood Reporter that "Orange is the New Black" season 6 will go through a "facelift." Creator Jenji Kohan actually initiated this change in the fifth season finale by separating the characters into two groups. Speculations are that Kohan will likely phase out some of the characters moving forward to slowly focus on a new set of women prisoners.

Netflix has not yet announced when "Orange is the New Black" season 6 becomes available on the platform. Viewers, however, can expect the show to return in mid-2018.