'Orange is the New Black' Season 6 Spoilers: Prisons Transfer Confirmed In New Storyline

Facebook/OITNB Promo photo for 'Orange Is the New Black'

The inmates of Litchfield Penitentiary are set to be transferred to two different prisons in the upcoming season of "Orange is the New Black."

As Metro reminds, the new installment will undergo a major facelift as series creator Jenji Kohan considers a shift in the character focus. Actress Adrienne C. Moore, who plays Black Cindy, hinted that Kohan wanted to drop some of the side characters and refocus on the main ones. This will reportedly be possible by separating the inmates in two new prisons. Moore said that the last finale was already a hint of who would stay together and who would not. Some of the prisoners have already decided to surrender to the security guards, while there were those who stuck together until the end.

"They don't want to tell us, and I asked them, 'Well, don't you guys want us to know so we can go into the episodes [knowing] what we're snaking toward?'" Moore said. "They said, 'No, because part of it is your discovery as the episodes go. If we tell you everything upfront, then it might alter or shift or change how you might approach something if you didn't know what was going happen. We want you guys to take the journey and see what you discover that we may not have thought about as we were writing it.'"

Meanwhile, spoilers for season 6 reveal that an old character will be back. Sophia Burset (Laverne Cox), the prison's resident hairstylist, is set to return after being away in most of the episodes in the last installment. Burset went to see a friend, Sister Jane Ingalls (Beth Fowler), who was in a separate security housing unit (SHU). Cox said that she already saw the script and viewers could look forward to some demanding scenes from her character. Of course, when she comes back, Burset will discover Litchfield in chaos due to the riot. The inmates are demanding justice for the death of Poussey (Samira Wiley).

"Orange is the New Black" season 6 will air sometime in 2018.