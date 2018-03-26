'Orange Is the New Black' Season 6 Spoilers: Red to Rat on Taystee's Part in Piscatella's Death

Facebook/OITNB Promo photo for 'Orange Is the New Black'

Taystee's (Danielle Brooks) future at Litchfield Penitentiary may depend on Red (Kate Mulgrew) in the upcoming season of "Orange is the New Black."

During the last installment, the entire prison was in shambles when the inmates decided to start a riot and demand justice for Poussey's (Samira Wiley) death. Piscatella (Brad William Henke) was shown rounding up Red's family and capturing them one by one.

The other prisoners, including Gina (Abigail Savage) and Frieda (Dale Soules), tried to help Red by luring the guard away. Frieda used a poisoned dart to render him unconscious and then tied him up. When Piscatella came around, he saw the inmates planning what to do with him.

Red wanted to torture him, but the rest disagreed. Then, Taystee arrived and grabbed Piscatella's gun. She wanted to kill the man responsible for the death of her dear friend. Taystee's conscience, however, would not let her. She dropped the gun and let Piscatella go.

Red made him promise to not reveal anything about what happened, but when he left, a stray bullet killed him. Officer Natoli (Josh Green) accidentally shot his colleague on the head. Piscatella died instantly.

Since Litchfield will likely cover up the truth about the accident, Taystee's name may be dragged in the scandal. She may become the main suspect in Piscatella's murder.

Red's statement, of course, will play a huge role in deciding what will happen to Taystee. If she does not wither under interrogation, the chances of the other inmate being cleared from the Piscatella case will be high. Red, however, has been known to betray others for the sake of her family. There is also the fact that she threatened to torture Piscatella before he died.

Taystee will be the obvious scapegoat in this case. Everyone knew she wanted to kill the guard for what happened to Poussey. Natoli's role in the incident will soon be buried deep in the rubbles.

Meanwhile, Brooks said in an interview that she still has no idea what is going to happen to her character in the new storyline. She hinted, though, that the rest of the inmates who decided to hide out in Frieda's bunker would not go out without a fight.

The last time viewers saw Red, Taystee, Frieda, Piper (Taylor Schilling), Alex (Laura Prepon), Suzanne (Uzo Aduba), Black Cindy (Adrienne C. Moore), Nicky (Natasha Lyonne), Gloria (Selenis Leyva) and Blanca (Laura Gomez), CERT officers were crawling near their bunker. Outside Litchfield, two buses were waiting to transfer inmates to their new prison homes.

"I think they're definitely all operating in a fearless manner, in a way of, 'We've gotten ourselves here, and let's finish it out. Let's go all the way,'" Brooks explained. "And they unite hand in hand. And what we don't see at the end of Five is them riding away from this explosion. You know what I mean? They're standing firm in it. And I think that's gonna be a good foreshadowing, maybe, of what's to come in Season six," the actress added.

"Orange is the New Black" season 6 will air sometime in 2018.