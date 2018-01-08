'Orange is the New Black' Season 6 Spoilers: Taystee Does Not Regret Attack on Piscatella

Facebook/OITNB Promo photo for 'Orange Is the New Black'

Taystee (Danielle Brooks) will be haunted by what she did to Piscatella (Brad William Henke) in the upcoming season of "Orange is the New Black."

In an interview with Variety, Brooks spoke about what is in store for her character in the new installment. According to her, Taystee's fate still remains unknown. When she joined the rest of the inmates in the final stand-off against the correction officers last finale, she basically signed her own death warrant. In a fit of rage, Taystee grabbed a gun and would have shot Piscatella, the man whom she thought should be blamed for the death of her dear friend, Poussey (Samira Wiley). At the last minute, her friends managed to convince her not to do it.

Although Piscatella escaped certain death that time, the grim reaper came and took his life away mere minutes after. A fellow correction officer mistakenly shot him in the head, killing him instantly. The episode ended with a cliffhanger, leaving the viewers wondering what kind of mess the new season would drop. According to Brooks, Taystee's future does not look bright. Considering what she attempted to do, the monsters at Litchfield would make sure she would pay for her sins. While dealing with depression, she would still try to find justice for her fallen friend. Brooks also said that there is a lot of facets in Taystee that has yet to be tapped.

"I'm still always curious about her real family. We've explored Taystee being a foster kid, and searching for her family. I always wonder, is she going to ever have some family members come by, a brother or an uncle or somebody try to reach out to her? We've never seen Taystee in visitation. I also want to know the future for her. Does she get out? Does she stay in forever? What happens to her once she has done her time? What will become of her? That's something that I'm always curious about,"

"Orange is the New Black" season 6 will air sometime in 2018.