Facebook/Orange is the new Black A promotional image for "Orange is the New Black."

While the next season of "Orange is the New Black" is not expected to arrive earlier than summer next year, fans can already expect that things will only go worse for the inmates of Litchfield correctional.

In a recent interview with Variety, Danielle Brooks, who plays the role of Taystee in the series, revealed that the upcoming season 6 of "Orange is the New Black" will be surely different from its past seasons. Following the riotous events in its previous season, things will only get worse for the women of the Netflix original series.

"Coming off last season's finale, there's no up from there. There's nowhere you can go that's a positive. So you're definitely going to see all of the girls trying to figure out how to get out of this rabbit hole they've created. Who is loyal to whom? Who is standing alone? Who is motivated by their own personal will to get out of prison? Who lies and who tells the truth? All of that stuff will come out this season," Brooks teased.

According to the actress, she is still clueless as to where her character is heading to in "Orange is the New Black" season 6. Apart from the possibility that her character will still deal with depression, things may get worse for Taystee as circumstances may not work in her favor despite her being a believer in truth and justice.

Meanwhile, as "Orange is the New Black" is known for tackling socially relevant issues, some expect that the series' upcoming season may touch on sexual assault and harassment cases in Hollywood that exploded two months ago, thanks to the strong women who unmasked Harvey Weinstein as an aggressor. However, according to Brooks, the topic has already been tackled in the past, specifically in the storylines of Pennsatucky (Taryn Manning) and Dayanara (Dascha Polanco), who were abused by prison guards.

Nonetheless, as "Orange is the New Black" serves as the voice of the voiceless in society, Brooks believes that the writers may incorporate the issue once more in the series' upcoming season.

"Our show will definitely continue to stick to that mission that we have," Brooks said.

Netflix has yet to attach a release date for "Orange is the New Black" season 6 although the series is speculated to arrive in June 2018 as the past four seasons of the series were released on the said month.