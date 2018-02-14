Oreo Update to be Launched for Vivo Phones

Vivo website Chinese smartphone maker Vivo has released a list of smartphones that will receive the Android 8.0 Oreo update starting April this year.

The Chinese smartphone company revealed that Vivo X20, Vivo X20 Plus, Vivo X9s, Vivo XPlay 6, Vivo X9, Vivo X9s Plus, and Vivo X9 Plus are all to have the Android 8.0 update. There has been no announcement yet on when the update will be officially launched except for the Vivo X20 beta version, which is set to be released in April this year.

Being a lesser known smartphone brand, it came to the surprise of many that Vivo pushed an update. According to the Netans website, industry analysts say that the company will have updates for their smartphones every two years.

The Android 8.0 Oreo update will provide a faster booting time for its devices, along with new emojis, a WiFi assistant, notification dots, an improved autofill framework, and a picture-in-picture mode which can encourage users to multitask. Project Treble, which assures a more secure smartphone, will also be one of the new features of Oreo.

Vivo has also announced that the Android Oreo update would come through a new Android skin, an upgraded version of the Funtouch Operating System (OS). The update would be pushed via an over-the-air (OTA) or wireless updates, which means users of the listed smartphones may upgrade their phones to Android Oreo through the phone's settings.

