Original 'Fast and Furious' Director Wants to Helm 10th and Final Installment

Universal Pictures Vin Diesel as Dominic Toretto in "Fast and Furious"

Original "The Fast and the Furious" director Rob Cohen would love to return to helm the final movie in the franchise. Cohen only got to direct the first movie, which hit theaters 17 years ago and has since then spawned several sequels, making "The Fast and the Furious" one of Universal Studios' most lucrative franchises today.

The "Fast and Furious" movies are undeniably some of the most successful movies in recent years. All the movies in the franchise have earned big at the international box office, with its seventh and eighth installments even grossing more than $1 billion worldwide.

In a recent interview, Cohen talked about the possibility of returning to the franchise for the final installment. Since leaving the franchise after the first film, the director has taken on various projects, the latest of which being "Hurricane Heist." Although his plate is full these days, the director said it would be cool to bookend the franchise by having him direct the first and final installments. "I always wished Universal would come back to me to direct the last one," he said.

For now, no new update about the franchise has been released except for "Fast and Furious 10" possibly being the final installment. The film was originally slated for release in April 2021, but Universal had to adjust its schedule after the "Hobbs" spinoff caused "Fast and Furious 9" to bump to 2020.

Previously, it was reported that Universal was eyeing Justin Lin to direct "Fast and Furious 10," but the studio has not officially confirmed that yet. Lin directed "The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift," "Fast Five" and "Fast and Furious 6." If Lin is already lined up to helm the next two installments, then Cohen might have already missed his chance to return to the franchise.

The next installment in the franchise, "Fast and Furious 9" is expected to hit theaters in 2020.