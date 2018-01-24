Original 'Sicario' Director Denis Villeneuve Eager to Return for Third Installment

Rueters/Mario Anzuoni Featured in the image is actor Josh Brolin, who is set to play CIA Agent Matt Graver in "Sicario 2."

The future of "Sicario" franchise is still up in the air, but director Denis Villeneuve is eager to return to helm another installment if "Sicario 3" gets the green light. Villeneuve directed the first movie but failed to direct the second one due to his commitments on "Blade Runner 2049."

In the latest issue of Empire Magazine, film producer Ed McDonnell talked about "Sicario 3" and the possibility of Villeneuve returning to direct it. "He wishes he had been available [for Sicario 2.] We even talked about him maybe coming back for the third one, should there be one. He said, 'If I were available, I'd be directing this movie tomorrow.' But we always knew he was going to be in the middle of 'Blade Runner' when the script started to come together," said McDonnell.

The first "Sicario" movie starred Emily Blunt as an FBI agent deployed to a mysterious task force in Mexico. Clueless about the mission and what role she had to play, she eventually found herself out of her depth. The thriller was one of the best-reviewed movies of 2015 and was widely acclaimed because of the stellar performances of its cast, particularly Blunt, Josh Brolin and Benicio del Toro. It earned $84 million domestically from a $30 million production budget but was unfortunately snubbed at the Oscars.

When "Sicario 2" was greenlit, Stefano Sollima took over as director and replaced Villeneuve, who was too busy with "Blade Runner 2049" when the project was just starting to come together. The first sequel is set to arrive this June, and if it goes well enough to warrant a second sequel, Villeneuve will be more than willing to return to the franchise.

Talks about "Sicario 3" are reportedly ongoing, but its future will greatly depend on how "Sicario 2" will perform at the box office. "Sicario 2" is set to hit theaters on June 29.