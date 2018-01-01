Original 'Star Wars' Composer John Williams Returns to Compose Theme for 'Han Solo' Movie

Lucasfilm Ltd. A promotional photo of Han Solo as portrayed by Harrison Ford in the original "Star Wars" trilogy.

After scoring eight of the major movies in the "Star Wars" franchise, John Williams will return to the "Star Wars" universe to compose the theme for "Solo: A Star Wars Story." His work on the upcoming film will mark his first time doing the score for a spinoff.

Back in July, Lucasfilm announced that "Shrek" and "Kung Fu Panda" composer John Powell will score the upcoming film. "The untitled 'Han Solo' movie will be scored in the style of the original 'Star Wars' movies but retain Powell's distinctive voice," said the studio. That time, however, it did not confirm yet the return of Williams, who previously revealed his plans to hand over a theme for the film to Powell.

In an interview to promote "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," the 85-year-old composer said that if Powell and Rod Howard are happy with his theme, Powell might work off of it to come up with the score.

"The present plan is that I'm writing a theme for 'Han Solo,' and John Powell is going to write the score, which he'll do brilliantly. His assignment is something I'm very happy about. What I will do is offer this to John, and to Ron Howard, and if all parties are happy with it, then I will be happy... John Powell will complete the score," he said. He also mentioned that all other themes in the movie will be written by Powell. Williams noted that he is looking forward to hearing all of them.

Fans were disappointed when Williams did not do the score for "Rogue One," so his return in the "Han Solo" movie is an exciting news for fans. His return clearly gives the upcoming film a sonic connection with the other films in the franchise, unlike "Rogue One," whose score, according to fans, deviated too much from those of the rest of the "Star Wars" films.

"Solo: A Star Wars Story" will arrive in theaters on May 25, 2018.