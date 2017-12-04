(Photo: Reuters/Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports) Toronto Raptors guard Terrence Ross (31) drives to the basket between Memphis Grizzlies forwards Brandan Wright (34) and Zach Randolph (50) in the second half of the Raptors 98-85 win at Air Canada Centre, Feb. 21, 2016.

Orlando Magic guard Terrence Ross is going to be out for a significant amount of time after he got hurt while landing awkwardly in the second quarter of Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

After undergoing a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) exam, Ross was diagnosed with a sprained medial collateral ligament (MCL) in his right knee and a non-displaced fracture of his right tibial plateau.

Ross will be out indefinitely while he recovers from the injuries, but he was able to put a positive spin on the situation.

"When you're out there you don't really see as much until you watch film. So it's just going to be one long film tape for me. You kind of get to examine everything, study other players, study your teammates, study what you are doing offensively and defensively as a team. It will be good for me," Ross said, via NBA.com.

In 22 games this season, Ross is averaging 9.0 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.2 steals in just over 26 minutes per game. He's also shooting 40.7 percent from the field, 32.9 percent from beyond the arc, and 74.3 percent from the free throw line.

Those are not stunning numbers, but Ross' impact on the game doesn't always show up on the stat sheets.

Ross has established himself as one of the team's top perimeter defenders since the Magic acquired him in a trade with the Toronto Raptors last February, and they will definitely feel his absence.

"He's a live wire," Magic head coach Frank Vogel said after the game last Wednesday, via the Orlando Sentinel. "He's maybe a little too aggressive at times [on defense], but he really understands how to impact the game with his athleticism, his deflections, his blocking shots and being sharp with his coverages," he continued.

Veteran wing Arron Afflalo should see an increase in playing time while Ross is sidelined.