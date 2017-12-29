'Orphan Black' Star Tatiana Maslany Exits Ryan Murphy's 'Pose' After Series Order From FX

"Orphan Black" star and Emmy Best Actress Tatiana Maslany dropped out of Ryan Murphy's "Pose." The actress' exit comes as the show recently received a series order from FX.

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Showrunner Ryan Murphy's new series, "Pose," will debut on FX in the summer of 2018.

Maslany left the upcoming drama due to creative reasons after her original casting in October. She was supposed to play a modern dance teacher who falls in love with her prodigy.

Reports revealed, however, that production replaced her role with that of a 50-year-old African-American. "ER" alum Charlayne Woodward will step in for Maslany.

Maslany wowed viewers after playing more than seven distinctive characters as a clone in "Orphan Black." The actress jokingly admitted in Seth Meyers' late night show that she wished some of her alter egos get killed off so she no longer has to assume too many personalities.

Meanwhile, "Pose," a dance musical drama, features Evan Peters ("American Horror Story"), Kate Mara ("House of Cards") and James Van Der Beek ("Dawson's Creek"). The show is also bound to make history as it will feature the largest transgender cast on television with over 50 LGBTQ performers.

The plot to "Pose" will circle around 1980s New York, which saw the rise of the art scene. Expect the show to feature ballroom parties, gay communities, as well as modeling and pageant competitions.

FX confirmed the debut of "Pose" in the summer of 2018 with eight episodes. Murphy co-created the series with Brad Falchuk and Steven Canals.

"I think [this] is a game changer of a show, which at its heart is an uplifting series about the universal quest for identity, family and respect," Murphy stated in the press release. "Along with being a dance musical and an affirming look at American life in the 1980s, I'm so proud that Pose and FX has made history right from the beginning by featuring the most trans series regular actors ever in an American television production."

Murphy is also the creator of "Glee," "American Horror Story," "Scream Queens," "American Crime Story" and "Feud." He has another new show, "9-1-1," which will premiere on Wednesday, Jan. 3, on FOX.