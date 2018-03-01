Oscar-Nominated Film 'Phantom Thread' Is Not Jennifer Lawrence's Kind of Movie

Reuters/Toby Melville American Actress Jennifer Lawrence announces that she is producing a documentary series about the #MeToo movement.

"Red Sparrow" star Jennifer Lawrence recently slammed Oscar Best Picture nominee "Phantom Thread," saying she could only get through the first three minutes of the movie before turning it off. In a recent interview, the Oscar winner got the chance to share her thoughts about "Phantom Thread" and frankly said that's not her kind of movie.

Lawrence has been busy promoting "Red Sparrow" for the past few days, gracing interviews left and right. As the Academy Awards approaches, many are wondering which of the contenders will take home the Best Picture. At least for Lawrence, it cannot be Paul Thomas Anderson's "Phantom Thread."

Asked about her thoughts about the movie, Lawrence apologized to everyone who loved the movie but remained firm that she would not watch it. "I got through about three minutes. I put in a good solid three... I'm sorry to anybody who loved that movie. I couldn't give that kind of time. It was three minutes and I was just like... oof... I mean, is it just about clothes? Is he kind of like a narcissistic sociopath and he's like an artist so every girl falls in love with him because he makes her feel bad about herself and that's the love story? I've been down that road, I know what that's like, I don't need to watch that movie," she said.

"Phantom Thread" is about a renowned dressmaker whose life has changed after falling in love with a strong-willed woman named Alma. It has earned $19 million domestically and $14.3 million overseas.

The movie is nominated for six Academy Awards. Aside from Best Picture, it is also nominated for Best Actor for Daniel Day-Lewis, Best Supporting Actress for Lesley Manville, Best Original Score and Best Costume Design. The movie currently has an impressive 91 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes, with 237 positive reviews. Meanwhile, Lawrence previously won an Oscar for her role in "Silver Linings Playbook."