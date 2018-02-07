Oscar Nominations 2018 List: Guillermo del Toro's 'The Shape of Water' Gets the Most Nods

Facebook/theshapeofwater Promotional image for 'The Shape of Water'

The entries in this year's list of Oscar nominees are mostly expected, but there are also several surprises. A couple of weeks ago, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences officially announced the nominations for the 2018 Academy Awards, with Guillermo del Toro's fantasy film "The Shape of Water" earning the most nods.

Although Hollywood has been plagued with sexual harassment and assault scandals of late, there is no stopping the biggest award-giving body in the show business from recognizing the past year's best talents and titles. As the 90th annual Academy Awards draws near, predictions as to who will potentially bag which awards have been around, with film enthusiasts sharing their forecasts on their respective social media accounts.

On Jan. 23, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences revealed this year's nominations, with "The Shape of Water" getting the most number of nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actress for Sally Hawkins. The film's 13 nods almost tie the record of "Titanic," "All About Eve" and "La La Land," which have the most nominations in the history of the Academy Awards. "Dunkirk" by Christopher Nolan comes in second with eight nominations, while McDonagh's "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" comes in third with seven.

The list also includes first-time nominees like Timothee Chalamet and Jordan Peele, who received nominations for Best Actor and Best Director, respectively. Peele wrote and helmed the comedic horror "Get Out," which is also nominated for Best Original Screenplay and Best Picture. Its lead star, Daniel Kaluuya is also a nominee in the Best Actor category.

Netflix film "Mudbound" is one of the biggest surprises at this year's Oscars, nabbing five nominations for its screenplay, cinematography and lead actress Mary J. Blige.

This year's Academy Awards will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel and will air on March 4 on ABC.

The full list of nominees can be found here.