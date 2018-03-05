Oscar Winners List: 'The Shape of Water' Leads This Year's Winners

REUTERS / Mike Blake Best Supporting Actor Sam Rockwell, Best Actress Frances McDormand, Best Supporting Actress Allison Janney, and Best Actor Gary Oldman posed with their Oscar awards after winning their trophies backstage.

The fantasy drama film "The Shape of Water" won big in the 90th Academy Awards after being hailed as this year's Best Picture and giving Guillermo del Toro's very first Oscar Best Director recognition.

The critically acclaimed film also received the Best Production Design and Best Original Score during the recently concluded awards night that was hosted by Jimmy Kimmel at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on March 4. It also led this year's nominations after being included in 14 categories.

For the acting category, Frances McDormand received the Best Actress award for her role as a grieving mother who was seeking justice in "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri."

In her touching speech, McDormand asked all the female nominees in every category for this year's Oscars to stand up. Then she said, "Look around, ladies and gentlemen. We all have stories to tell and projects we need financed. Invite us into your office in a couple days — or you can come to ours, whichever suits you best — and we'll tell you all about them."

On the other hand, Gary Oldman was given the Best Actor recognition for "Darkest Hour," while Allison Janney was handed the Best Actress in a Supporting Role for "I, Tonya" and Sam Rockwell bagged the Best Actor in a Supporting Role for "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri."

The Best Original Screenplay was given to Jordan Peele for "Get Out," while the Best Adapted Screenplay award was bagged by James Ivory for "Call Me by Your Name" that was taken from the novel written by Andre Aciman.

The Best Animated Feature Film award was given to Pixar's box office hit "Coco," which also won the Best Original Song award this year. Meanwhile, the Best Foreign Language Film was given to Chile's "A Fantastic Woman" written by Sebastian Lelio.

The Best Documentary Feature was awarded to "Icarus" by Bryan Fogel and Dan Cogan, the Best Documentary-Short Subject was handed to Frank Stiefel's "Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405." The Best Live Action Short Film was bagged by Chris Overton and Rachel Shenton for "The Silent Child," while NBA legend Kobe Bryant received the Best Animated Short Film award for "Dear Basketball" together with Glen Keane.

"Dunkirk" won the Best Sound Editing, Best Film Editing, and the Best Sound Mixing awards, while "Blade Runner 2049" earned the Best Cinematography and Best Visual Effects category. In addition, "Phantom Thread" won the Best Costume Design while "Darkest Hour" earned the Best Makeup and Hairstyling.