Oscars 2018 Challenge: How to Win Tickets to 'Avengers: Infinity War' Premiere

Facebook/avengers A promo poster for the upcoming MCU film "Avengers: Infinity War"

The Oscars 2018 Challenge is on, and whoever wins will get a chance to see the stars of "Avengers: Infinity War" take the red carpet or even join them to the screening itself.

Marvel Studios is teaming up with the prestigious award-giving body this year to give a few lucky fans a chance to be a part of the "Avengers: Infinity War" red carpet premiere.

"Infinity War" is shaping up to be the biggest yet in Marvel universe. The third installment to the Avengers franchise will be the last of the current story arch, and the superheroes are expected to end it with a bang.

According to the synopsis, Thanos the Mad Titan is finally coming to Earth in search of the six Infinity Stones. Each stone has a unique capability that has been enhanced through thousands of years and, when combined using the Infinity Gauntlet, the wielder will have the power to re-shape reality. The Avengers and their allies are the only ones who have any hope of stopping Thanos, thus the all-out war.

The movie premiere will be memorable as it could be the last time the fans will see their favorite superhero at the "Avengers" red carpet. It has been earlier revealed that with the fourth "Avengers" film taking on a new storyline, some of the characters will not be returning.

For a chance to win a ticket to the "Infinity War" premiere, fans must join the Oscars 2018 Challenge. The instructions are easy enough. Just guess who will be the winners at this year's Academy Awards.

The person with the most number of correct guesses will win a three-day trip for two to Los Angeles and a chance to watch the stars take the red carpet at a great angle from the bleachers.

Meantime, the second runner-up will also win a three-day trip for two to Los Angeles and actual tickets to the movie premiere. Some think the second prize is the better award. In case many people predict the most number of answers, the winners will be randomly selected.

Answers will be accepted until March 4, 5:00 p.m. PDT, the same time the 90th Academy Awards begins.