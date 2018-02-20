REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Daniel Day Lewis accepts the Oscar for best actor for his role in "Lincoln," at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, February 24, 2013. Day Lewis is the first actor to win three best actor Oscars.

The Academy Awards will be celebrating its 90th year anniversary, and after a controversial year in Hollywood, all eyes will be on the prestigious awards ceremony. Here is when the 2018 Oscars will air.

The 2018 Oscars is fast approaching, and after a memorable awards show season run, the best of 2017 will finally be recognized. The previous year has proven to be quite eventful for the entertainment industry with Hollywood being hit by one of its biggest scandals to date. With this being said, it is curious as to how the 2018 Oscars will handle the ceremony on March 4, Sunday, especially with all the controversies that had come into the light, along with the fact that the organizers are still reeling from last year's envelope mix-up.

For the 90th Academy Awards, viewers will see a few new rules that will be implemented in order to make sure that no envelopes will be mixed-up and that the right winners will be announced during the ceremony. It should be remembered that last year, the Oscars got into a tight situation when the wrong envelope had gotten into the Warren Beatty's hands, leading him to announce "La La Land" as the winner for best motion picture instead of the actual recipient of the award, which was "Moonlight."

While there will be some new rules, and viewers will also get to see a familiar face in late-night television talk show host Jimmy Kimmel, who has been tasked with hosting the event for the second time in a row.

As for the nominees for the 2018 Oscars, Guillermo Del Toro's film "The Shape of Water" leads the pack with 13 overall nominations, followed by Christopher Nolan's war-epic "Dunkirk" with eight. Other films nominated for the best picture award are "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri," "Darkest Hour," "Lady Bird," "Phantom Thread," "Get Out" and "Call Me By Your Name."

Gary Oldman and Frances McDormand are also the two favorites to win the best actor and actress awards respectively for their roles in "Darkest Hour" and "Three Billboards."

The 2018 Oscars will take place live this coming March 4, Sunday, at 8 p.m. EST. It will take place at the Dolby Theatre, a sudden shift from the traditional February air date in order to avoid schedule conflicts with the 2018 Winter Olympics.