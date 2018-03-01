Oscars 2018 Lead Actress Nominations: Early Favorites Revealed

Facebook/TheAcademy Promo image for the 90th Academy Awards

Five exceptional actresses are in the running for the Lead Actress category in the 90th Academy Awards for 2018.

Tiffany Haddish and Andy Serkis announced the list of nominees for the upcoming Oscar Awards back on Jan. 23. Based on the announcement, Sally Hawkins, Frances McDormand, Margot Robbie, Meryl Streep, and Saoirse Ronan will vie for the lead actress recognition.

Hawkins is being recognized for her role as Elisa Esposito, the woman who fell in love with a strange creature in Guillermo del Toro's "The Shape of Water." Robbie, on the other hand, earned her nomination due to her portrayal of real-life figure skater Tonya Harding who was charged for her connection during the 1994 attack on her former rival Nancy Kerrigan.

Ronan is also vying for the Best Actress award due to her role as a senior high school student Christine McPherson who wanted to be called Lady Bird in the film of the same name. Streep, who holds the record for the most Oscar Awards nominations of all time, could finally earned her fourth award for her role as the first female published of a national US publication named Katharine Graham in the historical drama political thriller "The Post."

However, Vanity Fair reported that several predictions were claiming that McDormand is this year's strongest contender for the Best Actress category for her role as the grieving mother named Mildred Hayes in "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" since she already one in the same category from Golden Globe Awards, the Screen Actors Guild Awards, and the British Academy Film Awards.

Other outstanding actresses are also nominated for the Best Supporting Actress category. This includes Mary J. Blige for "Mudbound," Allison Janney for "I, Tonya," Laurie Metcalf for "Lady Bird," Leslie Manville for "Phantom Thread," and Octavia Spencer for "The Shape of Water."

The 90th Academy Awards will be held at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California on Sunday, March 4. The event will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.