Oscars 2018 News: Best Supporting Actress Nominees Share Insights About Their Roles

Facebook/TheAcademy A promotional image for this year's Oscars

The nominees for Best Supporting Actress shared their insights in how they lived their characters in their respective films.

First, for Laurie Metcalf who portrayed Marion McPherson in "Lady Bird," she revealed that her character was driven by fear, Entertainment Weekly reports.

"All the guidance that Marion gives her daughter, which comes out very aggressively, is couched by fear," Metcalf said while validating that Marion's guidance came from a "place of love."

It was the same for Allison Janney's LaVona in "I, Tonya." According to Janney, LaVona was so focused on keeping her daughter on track of her career out of fear of losing.

"I want better for myself and my daughter, and I need it very, very badly," Janney explained.

Meanwhile, Mary J. Blige — who played Florence Jackson in "Mudbound" — said that she was stripped of every bit of her diva attitude for the role, and it gave her freedom.

"Florence really liberated me. She's given me a newfound confidence," Blige confessed.

Octavia Spencer, who played Zelda Fuller in "The Shape of Water," said that her character demanded her to act more on being a woman rather than battling with gender bias issues, which was something new to her.

"Never with a point of view that is more about me being a woman, instead of the societal constraints," Spencer revealed.

Lastly, Lesley Manville — who played Cyril Woodcock in "Phantom Thread" — brought an irresistible humor to her intimidating character, so much that director Paul Thomas would laugh during her takes.

"My director, in the middle of a take, would start laughing and have to leave the room," Manville teased.

The candidates for Best Supporting Actress joined the rest of the nominees at this year's luncheon ahead of the 2018 Oscars night. All the actors and actresses who are candidates for an award spent some time bonding over the nominee luncheon last Monday, Feb. 5.

Over a 100 attendees were present at the Beverly Hilton at Beverly Hills, California, where the luncheon was held. They also posed for the annual Oscar nominees portrait, with the golden statue right in the middle.

The 90th Oscars will take place on Sunday, March 4, at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood. It will also be televised live on ABC.