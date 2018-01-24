Oscars 2018 Nominations, Date: 'The Shape of Water' Leads Nomination List

Facebook/TheAcademy The list of this year's nominees for the 90th Oscar Awards had been revealed.

The complete list of nominees for the 2018 Oscar Awards was officially announced.

Guillermo del Toro's fantasy drama movie "The Shape of Water" leads this year's nominations with a total of 13 categories, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Screenplay. It is just one nomination away from the all-time record that is currently held by 1050's "All About Eve," 1997's "Titanic," as well as 2016's "La La Land" which all have 14 nominations.

Christopher Nolan's epic war movie "Dunkirk" also had eight nominations, including the first nomination for the director. On the other hand, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" earned nominations for seven categories.

Aside from the three films, the nominees for the Best Picture category also include the horror film "Get Out" that was written and directed by Jordan Peele, Greta Gerwig's comedy-drama "Lady Bird," Paul Thomas Anderson's historical film "Phantom Thread," as well as Steven Spielberg's political thriller "The Post."

The nominees for the Best Actor category include Timothée Chalamet for "Call Me By Your Name," Daniel Day-Lewis for "Phantom Thread," Daniel Kaluuya for "Get Out," Gary Oldman for "Darkest Hour", as well as Denzel Washington for "Roman J. Israel, Esq." This reportedly made Washington the most nominated black man in the history of the Academy Awards

The nominees for the Best Actress category is composed of Sally Hawkins for "The Shape of Water," Frances McDormand for "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri," Margot Robbie for "I, Tonya," Saoirse Ronan for "Lady Bird," and Meryl Streep for "The Post."

Meanwhile, the list of directors for the Best Director category include Christopher Nolan, who earned his first nomination for "Dunkirk," Jordan Peele for "Get Out," Greta Gerwig for "Lady Bird," Paul Thomas Anderson for "Phantom Thread," and Guillermo del Toro for "The Shape of Water."

"Mudbound" star Mary J. Blige, "I, Tonya" star Allison Janney, "Phantom Thread" actress Lesley Manville, "Lady Bird" star Laurie Metcalf, and "The Shape of Water" cast member Octavia Spencer all vie for the Best Supporting Actress category, while Willem Dafoe of "The Florida Project," Woody Harrelson of "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri," Richard Jenkins of "The Shape of Water," Christopher Plummer of "All the Money in the World," and Sam Rockwell of "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" are all nominated for Best Supporting Actor.

The Original Screenplay nomination goes to The Big Sick, Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani, Get Out, Jordan Peele, Lady Bird, Greta Gerwig, The Shape of Water, Guillermo del Toro and Vanessa Taylor, and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Martin McDonagh. Meanwhile, James Ivory of "Call Me By Your Name," Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber of "The Disaster Artist," Scott Frank, Michael Green and James Mangold of "Logan," Aaron Sorkin of "Molly's Game," and Virgil Williams and Dee Rees of "Mudbound" could win the Adapted Screenplay award.

The complete list of nominees can be found at the Oscars website.

The 2018 Oscar Awards will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel and to be aired live on ABC on Sunday, March 4 at 8 p.m. EDT.