Oscars 2018 Updates: Will Period Drama 'Mudbound' Make History?

Facebook/TheAcademy Promo image for the 90th Academy Awards

Twenty four shiny Oscar trophies are waiting for the winners of the 90th Academy Awards to be held at the Dolby Theatre this March 4.

As reported, comedian Jimmy Kimmel will be hosting the show for the second time. Many are looking forward to the final reveal of the winners, as this year's nominations include some first and potential record breakers. For instance, the horror film "Get Out" is nominated for four awards, including Best Picture and Original Screenplay, something unprecedented in the Oscar history when it comes to the said genre.

If Timothée Chalamet bags the Best Actor in a Leading Role for his work with "Call Me by Your Name," he is set to become the youngest winner in the category to date. He is in for a stiff competition, though, pitting against Daniel Day-Lewis (Phantom Thread), Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out), Gary Oldman (Darkest Hour) and Denzel Washington (Roman J. Israel, Esq.). After snagging his first Oscar nomination for "Dunkirk," Christopher Nolan is said to be a strong contender in the race for Best Director (see full list).

Meanwhile, the period drama "Mudbound" has four nominations, two of which may be setting a record for the awards show. Writer and director Dee Rees is reportedly the first black female to get a shot at winning the trophy for Best Adapted Screenplay, while Rachel Morrison may the first female to win the Best Cinematography award. The film will battle it out with "Blade Runner 2049," "Darkest Hour," "Dunkirk" and "The Shape of Water."

As for the Best Actress in a Leading Role award, Meryl Streep has once again secured a nomination for her work with "The Post." She will be pitting against Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water), Frances McDormand (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri), Margot Robbie (I, Tonya) and Saoirse Ronan (Lady Bird"). "The Post" is also nominated for the Best Picture award alongside nine other films.

The 2018 Oscars will air live on Sunday, March 4 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.