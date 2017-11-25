'Osomatsu-san' Anime Spoilers, Latest News: Matsuno Siblings to Collaborate With Popular Tokusatsu Hero

Osomatsu-san Official Site Promotional image created by Naoyuki Asano for the Tsuburaya-Osomatsu-san special collaboration project.

A special anime-tokusatsu collaboration is happening between the troublemaking sextuplets of the Japanese comedy anime series, "Osomatsu-san," and Tsuburaya Productions' "Ultra" franchise.

To celebrate this, Naoyuki Asano, the character designer for "Osomatsu-san," created a special promotional image featuring the Matsuno siblings, each wearing a hoodie reflecting one of the six Ultra Brothers. The image also features Ultraman and a kaiju, or monster, who both seem ready to engage in a fight.

A separate set of artworks also depict other characters of the anime series as some of Ultraman's most formidable foes. The tie-in merchandise featuring these super-powered new heroes and villains will reportedly hit both retails shops and mail-order sites in December.

Moreover, Animate cafes will also be hosting the said collaboration at both their Akihabara and Osaka branches. Food and merchandise items will also be available at Sweets Paradise cafes in Shinjuku, Nagoya, and Tennoji.

Could this major collaboration event be the subject of the next episode of the series' second season, curiously titled, "Campaign Starting Now!"?

Ultraman is a very popular Japanese tokusatsu hero who has previously done a number of collaborations in the past, which included a Toyota concept car. The franchise's villainous monsters have also been seen selling household appliances at one time.

This will be the tokusatsu hero's first collaboration with the Matsuno siblings.

"Osomatsu-san" airs on Mondays late night at 1:35 a.m. JST on TV Tokyo and TV Aichi. It also airs on TV Osaka on Tuesdays late night at 2:05 a.m. JST and on AT-X on Wednesdays at 10:30 p.m. JST. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes will also be streamed in selected regions outside Japan via Viz.com and Crunchyroll.

In other news, the series will air 30 minutes later than its scheduled broadcast on Monday, Dec. 25. It has also been announced that there will be no new episode airing on Monday, Jan. 1, 2018.