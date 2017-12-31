Osomatsu-san Official Site Key visual art for the upcoming second season of the Japanese comedy anime series, "Osomatsu-san" based on the 1962 manga series by Fujio Akatsuka.

The second season of the Japanese comedy anime series "Osomatsu-san" will be taking a week-long break before returning with an episode that seems to be a promising one for one of the sextuplets.

The highlight of the previous episode was a segment that featured Todomatsu getting fired from his own family for not being loser enough to continue being the youngest of the sextuplets. He was then forced to undergo training at the Matsuno Family secondary team training grounds with hopes of getting reinstated.

In the end, he did get called back into the Matsuno family after the substitute youngest brother, Michaelmatsu, who was a foreigner, ended up returning back home to Florida. However, since Todomatsu has been recast in another anime, and has thus become determined to return to the Matsuno family with revenge in his mind, things did not really turn out well for the Matsunos when Todomatsu returned.

But things will have undoubtedly settled down by the time the series returns in 2018. In the preview for the next episode titled, "The Choromatsu Incident," the third sextuplet, Choromatsu tells everyone that he will finally be able to get a job, get a girlfriend, and even get married in 2018.

Then again, just because he claimed them, does not necessarily mean they will happen. He does, however, swear that he isn't lying, and sounds quite determined to make these claims reality. However, one can't help but wonder what a Choromatsu Incident is, and how it will ultimately make or break Choromatsu's 2018 goals.

"Osomatsu-san" returns on Monday, Jan. 8, at late night at 1:35 a.m. JST on TV Tokyo and TV Aichi. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes will also be streamed in selected regions outside Japan via Viz.com and Crunchyroll.