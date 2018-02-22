Out of Over 800 Women in Hollywood, 94% Are Victims of Sexual Harassment

Reuters/ Carlo Allegri

According to a recent survey, out of over 800 women in the entertainment industry, 94 percent have been victims of some form of sexual harassment. The survey came in the midst of the biggest scandal in Hollywood and the stigma of sexual abuse.

Hollywood is in the middle of a big storm after the sexual abuse scandal rocking the industry to its very core. Big names in the entertainment industry already came forward to report what they had to endure for many years from the hands of others also in Hollywood. The scandal in Hollywood also gave the green light for other women in other industries such as sports to speak up.

USA Today invited 843 women for a survey to find out about the intensity of the immoral act in Hollywood. The findings then show a shocking and concerning result of 94 percent. USA Today's report lists sexual comments, groping, coercing women into engaging in sexual acts, forcing women to get naked during auditions, and more.

The survey result reveals that sexual gestures, jokes, and comments are the most common form of sexual harassment in Hollywood, taking up 87 percent. The USA Today report also reveals that only 1 out of 4 women reported these bad experiences to others due to fear of being targeted of career setback or backlash.

It is also stated in the report that many of the perpetrators were confident to commit such acts due to most cases going unnoticed. "These assailants seem confident enough to know they can become predators without repercussion," a publicist told USA TODAY.

The report by USA Today made headlines all over the world, and most of those reports include the name Harvey Weinstein. Dozens of allegations against the movie mogul sparked a massive campaign to protect women not only in the entertainment industry but in other work places as well from sexual harassment.

Both men and women, in and out of Hollywood, are now supporting the Time's Up movement, which was established to stop sexual abuse and to provide help to victims. A number of sexual offenders are now being dealt with by the law.