'Outlander' Season 3 Episode 12 Spoilers: Jamie, Claire Arrive in Jamaica

Facebook/Outlander Claire and Jamie finally arrive in Jamaica in "Outlander" season 3 episode 12.

Tomorrow night's episode of "Outlander" season 3 will feature Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) finally arriving and Jamaica. However, in the process of helping Young Ian (John Bell), Jamie will find himself in hot waters again.

The preview video for "Outlander" season 3 episode 12 has finally been released, and it shows Jamie and Claire finally arriving in Jamaica. As seen on the promo, the two lead characters of the Starz historical-fiction drama series are garbed in fancy clothes as they attend a party in the said Caribbean nation. However, after the party, Jamie will find himself in trouble as he gets arrested.

It is suspected that prior to attending the party, though, Jamie will get into a fight in an attempt to rescue Young Ian at a slave auction. While slavery was a normal practice at the time, Claire, being from the future, will be disgusted by it. Nonetheless, despite Claire's objection and Jamie's attempt to rescue Young Ian from the slave auction, there is nothing much they can do, and Jamie will even get into a fight. Could it be that Jamie's arrest after the party is related to the fight he got into while attempting to save Young Ian?

Fans can only speculate for now.

Meanwhile, spoiler reports also claim that tomorrow night's episode 12 of "Outlander" season 3 will cast the spotlight on Young Ian as the upcoming episode will reveal what exactly happened to him after he has been abducted by sailors who were only interested in his treasures. While his life as a kidnap victim is difficult, it is speculated that he will find some sort of comfort in another prisoner whom he will form a friendship with.

"Outlander" season 3 episode 12 is the second to the last episode of the show's current season. Hence, tomorrow night's episode may already begin setting up the events for the series' fourth season, which is already confirmed.

"Outlander" season 3 airs on Starz on Sunday evenings at 8 EST.