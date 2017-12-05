'Outlander' Season 3 Finale Spoilers: Will the Fraisers Stop Geillis in Time?

(Photo: YouTube/Starz) A screenshot from the promo for the "Outlander season 3" finale "Eye of the Storm"

"Outlander" season 3 officially ends in this week with a rescue mission.

It is up to Claire (Caitriona Balfe) to rescue Young Ian (John Bell). Unfortunately, this is easier said than done because Geillis (Lotte Verbeek), who is supposed to be dead, has him.

Now that she is closer than ever to bringing her Scottish king back, it will be extra difficult for Claire to get through her in "Outlander" season 3.

This is because one thing that the promo for the "Outlander" season 3 finale titled "Eye of the Storm" makes clear of is that Geillis is intent on destroying anyone who gets in the way of her mission and that includes Claire.

It goes without saying that Claire will have to race against the clock because as fans of the "Outlander" books by bestselling author Diana Gabaldon know, Geillis is about to make a discovery that will endanger the Frasers in unthinkable and undoable ways.

Geillis appears to be more knowledgeable with how the stones can be used to travel through time than Claire is, so Claire's best bet to stop Young Ian from being a sacrificial lamb and save her family is to make sure Geillis does not get to use them.

If it is anything like the books, the "Outlander" season 3 finale is bound to be an exciting conclusion to the time travel drama's third run that will put fans at the edge of their seats.

Loyalists of the show should not be worried about renewals because a fourth season has already been confirmed even before the third season premiered. There are also talks about a fifth season.

This is what Sony TV co-president of programming Chris Parnell teased during an interview with EW Radio: