'Outlander' Season 3 News: Claire and Geillis Face Off in the Finale

Facebook/OutlanderTVSeries.starz Promotional image for 'Outlander'

A preview of the "Outlander" season 3 finale shows Claire Randall (Caitriona Balfe) and Geillis Duncan (Lotte Verbeek) in a very tense confrontation.

As expected, there will be no holding back in the amount of drama and action the show will offer as the third installment of "Outlander" comes to an end.

At the start of the video teaser, the two women were seen in a calm encounter. Talking over a cup of tea, the herbalist asked Claire about the reason for her visit to Jamaica. Seemingly uninterested in the latter's presence, Geillis said: "Strange how fate keeps bringing us together."

However, by the end of the finale preview, Claire can be seen running after Geillis and finding her in a cave. Taunting her with a torch, Geillis told the lead character: "A life for a life, sweet Claire."

The threat made by Geillis likely has something to do with the young Ian Fraser Murray (John Bell), who has been held prisoner by the herbalist since his arrival in Jamaica.

At one point in the trailer, a struggling young Ian was seen being restrained by a member of the tribe where Geillis gives the order: "Take him away."

Meanwhile, Claire was also shown telling Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan) about a major discovery. "There's a place on the island, like Craigh na Dun," she said.

"Outlander" fans will recall that Craigh na Dun serves as a passageway for Claire to travel through time after finding out earlier in the series that she was one of the few people who could interact with the ancient stone circle.

This means that the mystery location Claire found could be their way out of the conflict, but they must first get young Ian.

As Claire and Jamie make a plan to save young Ian, an old ally warned them: "You follow, you die."

The time-traveling characters will also face another problem along the way as Jamie can be seen in the trailer being held at gunpoint.

The "Outlander" season 3 finale, which is titled "Eye of the Storm," premieres on Sunday, Dec. 10, at 8 p.m. EST on STARZ.