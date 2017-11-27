'Outlander' Season 3 Spoilers: Claire and Jamie Attend a Lavish Ball

The penultimate episode of "Outlander" season 3 will find Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie (Sam Heughan) attending a lavish ball. The outlandish affair, however, is only a way for the two to protect one and rescue another.

The search for their nephew, Young Ian (John Bell), has always been Claire and Jamie's priority since his disappearance in the earlier episodes of "Outlander" season 3. The Frasers, however, have been saddled by in-fighting in their ship, cases of typhoid fever, a damaged boat and strange priests. All of which derailed their mission.

The latest episode of "Outlanders," which aired last Sunday, Nov. 26, on Starz, finally brought Claire and Jamie on dry land in Jamaica. Now, they are more focused than ever before to locate Young Ian but they have to remain careful lest Captain Leonard (Charlie Hiett) gets a whiff of Jamie in the island and capture him.

The ball will be the perfect way to mask their real purpose for coming to Jamaica from prying eyes. Someone at the party for the new governor might be able to help the Frasers in their search for Young Ian.

At the party, however, Claire and Jamie will also encounter some problematic characters and former foes who might foil their search. A potential bloodbath might ensue, which could determine the characters' fate in the show's finale.

Whatever the deal is with Young Ian's fate, "Outlander" is guaranteed to return for season 4 in the fall of 2018. Filming actually started at the Scotland set since October. Aside from Balfe and Heughan, Lauren Lyle (Marsali), Cesar Domboy (Fergus), Sophie Skelton (Brianna) and Richard Rankin (Roger) are also returning.

All fans want to know now is if Bell also gets to be in season 4. The character's fate will be known in the final two episodes of the season. "Outlander" season 3 episode 12, titled "The Bakras," airs on Sunday, Dec.3, at 8:00 p.m. EST on Starz. The season finale, "Eye of the Storm," airs the following Sunday, Dec. 10.