'Outlander' Season 3 Spoilers: Claire Faces Off With Geillis in Season Finale

Starz The Frazer's final adventure in 'Outlander' season 3

The end is almost near for season 3 of "Outlander," but it seems like the Frasers will still have another big encounter before the series takes another break.

Based on the trailer for the upcoming episode titled "Eye of the Storm," Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and her old friend Geillis Duncan (Lotte Verbeek) will have a hostile encounter because of the missing Young Ian (John Bell).

The trailer showed that Claire will confront Geillis to find out if she was keeping Jamie's (Sam Heughan) nephew. Claire believes that her fellow time traveler is keeping Young Ian somewhere in her large estate in Jamaica.

The sneak peek also showed that Claire will meet up with Jamie and tell him that she saw a stone circle that looks like the one in Craigh na Dun in Scotland, which she suspects will be used by Geillis to transport Young Ian to use him as her sacrifice so she can find her missing Scottish king.

The couple will meet up with a local tribesman to show them the way to the stone circle, but the tribesman will warn them that they will die if they follow. However, the two are desperate to get to the stone circle because the time for them to rescue Young Ian could soon run out.

The season 3 finale of "Outlander" is scheduled to air Starz on Sunday, Dec. 10, at 8 p.m. EDT.

Meanwhile, the series' costume designer Terry Dresbach defended the choice of clothes used by Claire in the ongoing season after fans of the series criticized her for letting the character wear the same blouse, skirt, and belt since she reunited with Jamie.

The costume designer expressed her thoughts on Twitter, saying that the production did not give her a lesser budget for season 3. "It is the same as it was for S2. It did not cost LESS to do the bat suit. We had to make 12 of them. It doesn't matter if 2-12 are replicas or different costumes, they cost the same to make," Dresbach stated as reported by Entertainment Weekly. She also said that the show should not be compared to others like "Sex and the City," where it is necessary to dress the characters in new wardrobe in every episode.