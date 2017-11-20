'Outlander' Season 3 Spoilers: Jamie and Claire Headed to Jamaica Aboard Two Different Ships

Facebook/OutlanderTVSeries.starz Promo image for 'Outlander' on Starz

The upcoming episode of "Outlander" season 3 is shaping up to be one of the most exciting episodes of the series yet, as fans will soon know if Jamie (Sam Heughan) will finally be able to reunite with his wife Claire (Catriona Balfe). At this point in the series, both Jamie and Claire are headed to Jamaica, but they are aboard two different ships.

The synopsis for the upcoming episode reveals that Claire will continue looking for a way to save hundreds of sailors from an outbreak of a disease, while Jamie will try to befriend his fellow passengers while he waits for the opportunity to see Claire again.

It can be recalled that in episode 9, Claire left the Artemis to perform her duty as a doctor, going aboard a ship that needed her service. Initially, they thought there was a plague, but after some careful examination of the patients, Claire found out it was typhoid fever. While administering relief to the sailors, Claire realized the ship was already moving and heading to Jamaica. Elsewhere in the episode, Jamie was also aboard another ship that is heading to the same destination.

In the upcoming episode, Claire will try to distract herself with work by figuring out what is causing the typhoid fever. Titled "Heaven and Earth," the episode will follow her as she races to discover the source of the epidemic, which has already killed hundreds of sailors. The synopsis reveals that Claire will have a hard time convincing everyone of the cause of the outbreak.

Meanwhile, Jamie will deal with the stubborn captain of his ship, Captain Raines (Richard Dillane). Spoilers for the episode suggest that he will confront Raines and ask him to let him go after his wife. Apparently, he's not happy to know that the captain had sent his wife to a different ship, even though they're both headed to Jamaica.

"Outlander" season 3 airs Sundays, at 8 p.m. EST on Starz.