'Outlander' Season 3 Spoilers: The Artemis Arrives in Jamaica

Facebook/OutlanderTVSeries.starz Promotional image for 'Outlander'

The upcoming episode of "Outlander" season 3 will see the Artemis touching down in Jamaica.

The synopsis of the next episode, titled "The Bakra," states that Jaime (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) will get close to meeting their goal when the Artemis, at long last, arrives in Jamaica. They will celebrate on the island, but their merriment will be cut short when the Frasers come across old friends and enemies, the latter of which will jeopardize their mission.

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. The clip previews a lot of drama and danger in store. Claire encounters a threat in the woods at night, while young Ian (John Bell) finds himself in danger. Claire tells Jaime that they "have to free him."

It is clear that young Ian's life hangs in the balance, as Claire pleads with Jaime to take action and help the boy. The trailer also shows a fight ensuing, though it remains to be seen who will come out the winner.

The series has already been renewed for a fourth season, but it looks like fans will have more "Outlander" coming their way beyond that. According to Entertainment Weekly, Sony TV's co-president of programming, Chris Parnell, revealed that talks have already begun for season 5.

"In order to keep this show year by year and not have a Droughtlander, we had better start hustling on season 5 right now. I can tell you there are early talks on us doing that, to absolutely not have an extended Droughtlander like we've had before. That's the goal," he said.

Parnell then added, "We want to deliver 'Outlander' all the way through, just like Diana wants to deliver it all the way through. Where she leads it, we want to bring it there. I believe in my heart that our friends at Starz want to do the same thing."

As for season 4, production is currently underway in Scotland. Season 3 is based on Diana Gabaldon's "Voyager" from the "Outlander" novel series, while season 4 will be adapted from the author's "Drums of Autumn." The fourth season will consist of 13 episodes.

"Outlander" season 3 airs Sundays, at 8 p.m. EST on Starz.