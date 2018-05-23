'Outlander' Season 4 Adds 5 New Characters

Facebook/OutlanderTVSeries.starz A promotional image for "Outlander"

Expect to see a lot of new characters when "Outlander" returns on Starz for season 4.

Entertainment Weekly revealed that five new characters will be added to the fantasy romance drama.

According to the report, "The Lord of the Rings" star Billy Boyd landed a role in the show's upcoming season.

Boyd will reportedly portray the role of Gerald Forbes, a rich lawyer who lives in Cross Creek. Gerald is said to be friends with one of his very important clients, Jocasta Cameron (Maria Doyle Kennedy).

The upcoming season will also introduce "Les Miserables" miniseries star Natalie Simpson as Jocasta's maid and trusted member of the River Run household named Phaedre, as well as "Paddington" star Tim Downie as Governor William Tryon, a real person from history. The ambitious governor used to be a British officer who was able to get his position because of the help of his family connections.

"Kiss Me First" star Simona Brown will also be introduced next season as Gayle, the best friend and college roommate of Brianna (Sophie Skelton), while Caitlin O'Ryan will portray the role of Lizzie, a Scottish woman who will embark on a major adventure with Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire's (Caitriona Balfe) daughter.

Meanwhile, Heughan told This Morning that the fourth season of "Outlander" will revolve around the pursuit of Jamie and Claire to establish their new residence in America. But while the lovers had been enjoying their time together after a long period of separation, trouble will soon find its way to them.

"The course of true love never does run smoothly, it's all fine for a while and then thrown into jeopardy," the actor stated in the interview as reported by Express.

The actor also revealed that they are about to wrap up the production for season 4 very soon. "We are shooting the finale when I go back next week, we'll be done in June," the actor also said.

While the plot for the fourth installment of "Outlander" is set in the United States, filming remains in Scotland, as reported by The Scotsman. Since the TV adaptation of Diana Gabaldon's book series became a worldwide hit, the Scottish tourism body release a new "Outlander" map featuring almost 40 set locations all over the country that can be toured for 10 days.

In a press release that was posted at the VisitScotland site, Film and Creative Industries Manager Jenni Steele said: "With almost 40 locations now featuring in our popular Outlander map, there is so much of the country for set-jetting fans to explore and we hope even more will do so by following in the footsteps of Claire and Jamie."

One of the set locations that was included in the map includes the Signet Library, which is used to serve as the governor's house when the couple was staying in Jamaica.

The map will also point towards Glasgow University which served as Harvard University in the US, while the Craigmillar Castle of Edinburgh was also used as Ardsmuir Prison in the series.

Starz will release the premiere episode of "Outlander" season 4 in November.