'Outlander' Season 4 News: Behind-The-Scenes Photos Teases Major Reunion For The Frasers

Facebook/OutlanderTVSeries.starz Promo photo for "Outlander"

New behind-the-scenes photos dropped a major spoiler about Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire Fraser's (Caitriona Balfe) daughter when "Outlander" returns for season 4.

Just Jared reported that the production of Starz's adaptation of the best-selling book series written by Diana Gabaldon resumed in Dunure, Scotland, where actress Sophie Skelton was spotted filming her scenes as Jamie and Claire's daughter Brianna.

In the pictures, Skelton can be seen wearing clothes that were normally worn by the ladies during the 18th century. This could mean that Brianna might have managed to travel back in time through the stones to be reunited with her mother and finally meet her biological father.

Gabaldon also teased about the father and daughter meeting on Twitter, where she shared and excerpt from her book "Drums of Autumn" where "Outlander" season 4 was based from.

According to the lines from the book, "He saw her then, standing there staring at him, and tensed slightly, hands half curling. Then he saw past her men's clothes, and the look of wary suspicion changed at once to surprise as he realized that she was a woman. There was no doubt in her mind, from the first glimpse. She was at once surprised and not surprised at all; he was not quite what she had imagined—he seemed smaller, only man-sized—but his face had the lines of her own; the long, straight nose and stubborn jaw, and the slanted cat-eyes, set in a frame of solid bone."

The pictures also showed Steven Cree, the actor who plays the role of Jamie's brother-in-law Ian Murray Sr. According to the speculation of TV Insider, this could mean that the production is filming scenes that are set in Scotland instead of America where Jamie and Claire landed after the ship that they boarded at the end of season 3 sunk. This might also mean that Brianna will be in her father's family estate in Lallybroch.

Starz has yet to announce the release date of "Outlander" season 4, but the fantasy period drama is expected to return later this year.