'Outlander' Season 4 News: Caitriona Balfe Hints at More Claire-Jamie Steamy Scenes

Things between Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie (Sam Heughan) will continue to heat up when "Outlander" returns for season 4.

Since its debut, "Outlander" has explored various breathtaking locations such as Scotland, England, Jamaica and the Atlantic Ocean. In the next installment, Claire and Jamie will be heading to a different location: the United States.

Balfe caught up with ELLE during the Golden Globes this weekend and she confirmed the new season will be set in North Carolina. When asked if there will be more steamy scenes between the two leads, she said, "I think that's a given at this point."

Season 4 picks up with Claire and Jamie as immigrants. They washed up in the colonies when the previous installment concluded, which means they will be facing new challenges in their journey. Whether they will safely get home remains to be seen, but Balfe said she's looking forward to the couple's "interesting" adventure.

In the previous installment, Tobias Menzies' Frank Randall character died in a tragic car crash. Executive producer Ronald D. Moore revealed in December that they are not closing their doors on Frank's potential return. "We've been talking about doing some way of getting Tobias back in the show in Season 4, at least for some flashbacks, or some other kinds of sequences," he stated, stressing nothing has been set in stone yet.

In other news, the Irish actress confirmed her engagement to Tony McGill when she recently hit the Golden Globes red carpet, flaunting her three-stone diamond ring. The twosome has maintained a low profile since they started dating almost two years ago.

They began packing on the PDA via Instagram back in January 2015. The duo also attended Jodie Foster's Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony in May 2016, before stepping out together at the Oscar Wilde Awards in February 2017.

"Outlander" season 4 premieres sometime this year on Starz.