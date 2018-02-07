'Outlander' Season 4 News: Exciting Behind-the-Scenes Footage Revealed

Facebook/OutlanderTVSeries.starz A promo photo for the Starz television series "Outlander"

The showrunners of the American-British television series by Starz, "Outlander," still have not announced a release date for season 4. Instead, to tease their loyal fans and audiences, they have recently posted some teaser photos and videos of the behind-the-scenes production for the upcoming season, which has sparked a lot of speculation on what they can expect.

As report by The Scottish Sun, some behind-the-scenes footage was caught of Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan) in a very intense fighting scene. This has caused some speculation that Jamie's life may be put in danger somewhere in the 13 episodes of season 4, which may concern some of the fans of the show.

Season 4 takes Jamie and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) to North America, as they aim to leave their time behind and start fresh. As it turns out, fans should expect the two to run into trouble once again.

The scene depicts Jamie being captured by Native Americans who are wielding deadly weapons such as rifles and spears. This situation could potentially be a life-threatening situation for the unarmed time-traveling protagonist, especially since the dialogue in this particular scene is reported to be an aggravating situation for all the characters involved.

It is speculated that the dire situation that Jamie finds himself in is somewhat caused by Claire, who will find herself in danger as well in this specific arc. This is something that is not new to Jamie and Claire, however, who have successfully gotten out of difficult predicaments in the past.

Even if the narrative takes the Frasers back in time to periodic California, the scene was shot in Cumbernauld, Scotland, to the delight of Scotland-based fans. As of now, the production for season 4 is just about to wrap up.

Season 4 of "Outlander" is expected to air sometime this year.