'Outlander' Season 4 News: Jamie and Claire Prepares For New Adventures Next Season

Facebook/OutlanderTVSeries.starz Claire and Jamie Fraser in one of the scenes of 'Outlander' season 3.

The Frasers are up for a new set of adventures based on the teaser trailer for "Outlander" season 4.

The 20-second video was dropped by Starz at the end of the season 3 finale to tease what fans should look forward to next season after the events of the recently concluded season where the couple found themselves in the American shores after being thrown out of a ship due to a heavy storm.

TV Guide reposted the clip, where Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie (Sam Heughan) appeared to have settled well into their new life in the colonies. Claire seemed to be reassuring her husband that they will finally have an opportunity to start a new life and live the coveted American dream. Yet Jamie appeared to be unsure if that is the life that they were hoping for.

The fourth season of "Outlander" will be based on "Drums of Autumn," the fourth book in the series of novels of the same title written by Diana Gabaldon. But in an interview with Deadline, executive producer Ronald D. Moore revealed how much of the story will be taken from the books and how much will be tweaked for the TV adaptation.

According to Moore, they will continue with the formula that they used in the first three seasons where they started with the book structure then incorporated some changes later on for the TV series. "There [are] departures from the book, and we embroidered certain storylines in different ways. We've probably re-sequenced the order of certain events in that book, changed some storylines here and there," he also said.

Moore also revealed that even if the story brings viewers to America in the upcoming season, fans should still expect to see some of the show's iconic places in Scotland like Lallybroch and Inverness once in a while.

But when asked if Tobias Menzies will return to the show for season 4 despite the death of his other character Frank Randall in the previous season, the executive producer seemed to be uncertain. "We've been talking about doing some way of getting Tobias back in the show in Season 4, at least for some flashbacks, or some other kinds of sequences. So nothing's been committed yet, but yeah that's on the table," Moore said.

Starz will release the fourth season of "Outlander" in 2018.