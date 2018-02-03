Starz An image from "Outlander"

The cast and crew of "Outlander" have already returned to set to work on season 4 of the hit time travel drama.

Executive producer Maril Davis recently shared a photo from the set with Denise Di Novi, who will be among the new directors for the upcoming season.

Beautiful morning on set with one of our new directors #DeniseDiNovi @Outlander_STARZ pic.twitter.com/ER8scBQgc9 — Maril Davis (@TallShipProds) February 2, 2018

Sam Heughan, who plays Jamie Fraser, hopes that Di Novi will be on board "Outlander" for good taking to Twitter to gush about the director. He said, "So lucky to be working with Denise! Please stay...!!"

Some of the cast and crew have been spotted at the Calderglen Country Park near Glasgow moving from the previous location, which is Cumbernauld Glen, where the majority, if not all scenes, centered on Caitriona Balfe's Claire.

Fans also got a peek of Rollo the dog, who will play a vital role in the new season. Viewers will remember the pooch was the subject of the first casting news for the new season of the Starz drama.

Readers of the book by Diana Gabaldon, where the book was based, would know Rollo will play an important role in the show's return.

The "Outlander" squad has been braving the cold to film season 4. In a new tweet, Heughan joked about working "another day at Frasers Fridge." The actor is yet to be spotted with Balfe in the location, so it looks like they are not filming together just yet.

Heughan has also been taking selfies with fans while on set. Balfe did the same back in Cumbernauld Glen. The scenes they filmed were for the fifth and sixth episodes.

My dear friend Vikki with @SamHeughan. Love how confused wee Amber looks lol. pic.twitter.com/k7Zr3CfI1X — Jo (@nannounannou1) February 2, 2018

"Outlander" costume designer Terry Dresbach took to Twitter to "send warm thoughts" to the cast and crew as they work on the show in the snow.

"Outlander" season 4 will be a major departure from the first three seasons as far as the setting goes because the latest ordeal of the Jamie and Claire brings them to North Carolina.