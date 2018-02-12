'Outlander' Season 4 News: Series Likely to Return in Fall

Facebook/OutlanderTVSeries.Starz The fourth season of "Outlander" will be based on Diana Gabaldon's "Drums of Autumn."

With "Outlander" already filming for its fourth season, here is when the series would make its premiere.

The cast and production of the Starz series "Outlander" had recently been spotted filming at a number of locations. These locations would include the show's main filming site in Scotland, and series star Caitriona Balfe was even spotted filming in Glasgow. Thankfully for the fans, it looks like the show won't be taking too long before they finally air their fourth season.

It has been speculated that "Outlander" season four would be released sometime this fall. The season premiere would first air in the US and just 24 hours after that, it will be available on Amazon for the UK viewers of the show. Based on the previous seasons' timeframe, season four might air in September at its earliest.

With the show all set to return for its fourth season, it has been revealed that they had also added a few other people to the cast. For those who have been following the story of Jamie and Claire on the books, then they would definitely recognize these two new characters. Maria Doyle Kennedy had been added as Jocasta, who is described as the strong-willed aunt of Jamie, while Ed Speelers joins the show as the Irish pirate and smuggler Stephen Bonnet.

Based on the fourth book of the "Outlander" series titled "The Drums of Autumn," the story will follow Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) as they try to start a new life inside the American colonies.

On the renewal of the show, Starz President and CEO Chris Albrecht said "Outlander is like nothing seen before on television. From its depiction of a truly powerful female lead character, to the devastating decimation of the Highlander way of life, to what is a rarely seen genuine and timeless love story, it is a show that not only transports the viewer, but inspires the passion and admiration of its fans."