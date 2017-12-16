'Outlander' Season 4 News, Update: Filming for the Year Wraps, 9 Episodes to Go

(Photo: Starz) A still from "Outlander."

As fans reel from the conclusion of the intense third run of hit time travel drama "Outlander," the cast and crew are already hard at work on season 4, which was renewed not long after the second season aired.

Sophie Skelton, who plays the role of Brianna in the Starz series, recently took to Instagram to reveal that Block 2 of the new season is wrapped up already, which means they have completed filming four episodes (one block equals two episodes).

There will be 13 episodes in "Outlander" season 4 so there is still a lot more to do in the next year, but the second block appears to mark the end of the filming for the year with co-executive producer Maril Davis thanking everyone behind the milestone:

As we wrap up shooting for 2017, a huge thank you to our crew. The unsung heroes of #Outlander. Thank you for your hard work and for all the laughter. Have a great break. You deserve it. Love to all of you. Shout out to the "Outlander" ADs & Drivers. For once again performing a fabulous Xmas medley at lunch & showing us all what holiday spirit is all about & also kicking a$$ two years in a row by taking the #OutlanderTrailerTrash competition in a landslide #YouRock

Big changes are coming in "Outlander" season 4 now that Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) finding themselves in America by the end of the previous season.

In an interview with Deadline, executive producer Ronald D. Moore said that the new setting "shifts the whole foundation of the show":

"Outlander" has always been perceived as a show about Scotland and about the UK. And with this shift, it really does shift the whole foundation of the show to the American colonies. That will be sort of the primary story going forward for the rest of the show because that's where the rest of the books took place. The show's always going to have a foot in Scotland. It's not going to completely abandon like Lallybroch and Inverness and some of the stories back there, but you know the balance of the story and the weight of the story is definitely going to be in America from now on.

Although nothing is set in stone yet, Moore has also hinted about the possibility of Tobias Menzies returning as Frank Randall in "Outlander" season 4 for some flashback scenes.

"Outlander" season 4 will premiere sometime next year.