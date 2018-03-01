'Outlander' Season 4 Premiere Date, News: Diana Gabaldon Teases Spoilers for a Reunion

Facebook/OutlanderTVSeries.starz Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie (Sam Heughan) in 'Outlander'

The author of "Outlander," Diana Gabaldon, hinted spoilers of a reunion in season 4 of the Starz series.

"#DailyLines #DRUMSofAUTUMN #ThisisaSPOILERifyouhaventreadthebook #whyhaventyoureadit," Gabaldon shared on Twitter, along with a link that contains an excerpt from her book, "Drums of Autumn."

In the book, Jamie — portrayed by Sam Heughan in the TV series — meets his daughter Brianna, played by Sophie Skelton, for the very first time. The scene continues to the moment Brianna tried to call Jamie "Father."

However, Brianna contemplated her relationship with Jamie, and that she might not be ready for her to call him "Father" or "Daddy," especially when Frank — played by Tobias Menzies — was that person for her until he passed away.

But Jamie makes it easier for her, and suggests that she call him "Da."

During that moment, Jamie was teaching Brianna Gaelic, which made her think that "Da" was a term from the language. Jamie gives a touching response to his daughter.

"No. It's only...simple," said Jamie as he smiled to Brianna.

"And suddenly it was all simple. He held out his arms to her. She stepped into them and found that she had been wrong; he _was _ as big as she'd imagined—and his arms were as strong about her as she had ever dared to hope," the scene reads out.

Followers of Gabaldon on Twitter shared their excitement to see that touching scene in "Outlander" season 4.

Twitter user @Kattitude3, taking note that producers change scenes from the original literature that they took the show from, said that there's "no need to change" that scene.

"It's perfection," she added. Meanwhile, user @Angela1303 said that Jamie and Brianna's first meeting is her "second favourite scene after the Jamie and Claire (Catriona Balfe) reunion."

"Outlander" season 4 is expected to premiere this year on Starz.