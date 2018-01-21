'Outlander' Season 4 Premiere Date, Spoilers: New Images Tease Jamie and Claire's Growing Future

(Photo: Starz) A still from "Outlander."

As fans wait for "Outlander" season 4, fans can get by the "droughtlander" with updates from the cast and crew of the hit time travel drama.

Production designer Jon Gary Steele has commented on the photos from the set showing a cabin, which the source believes to be the one that Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) have.

Steele clarified that the cabin is not the Jamie and Claire cabin, which led the source to believe that this cabin may be the one that the pair uses in the far future, as fans who read the "Outlander" books would know.

That is NOT the Jamie & Claire cabin....sorry — JON GARY STEELE (@jongarysteele) January 18, 2018

While Steele was careful not to give spoilers, he did say that the cabin in that photo is "frickin beautiful."

Don't tell anybody but the "Jamie &Claire Cabin" is frikin Beautiful!!!!!!!! But you'll see! xxjgs .#Outlander — JON GARY STEELE (@jongarysteele) January 18, 2018

Just recently, Starz released a brief teaser for "Outlander" season 4 in which Jamie and Claire try to hide and smuggle what they claim is a dead body.

Not to give spoilers away, readers of the book would know that this will be a pivotal moment in the life of the couple that will define the challenges they will soon face.

As the wait for "Outlander" goes on, Starz CEO Chris Albrecht recently talked about the future of the show during the Television Critics Association. He said that fans should not worry too much about the show's future:

There are ten books and the show's going amazingly. We have joined the legions of fans of "Outlander" around the world. Our biggest problem is we don't kill Caitriona and Sam along the way. The two of them are fantastic and deserve every bit of the accolades they've gotten. We have joined legion of fans for Outlander around the world and our partners at Sony and we are having very productive discussions around the future of the show.

"Outlander" season 4 is airing sometime this year on Starz.