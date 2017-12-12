Facebook/OutlanderTVSeries Outlander returns in 2018.

Season 4 of "Outlander" is set to return in 2018. Meanwhile, Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) will find difficulty in trying to live a peaceful life together.

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that production for "Outlander" season 4 is already in process. The cast of the Starz' show didn't go on a hiatus between season 3 and the next season, which means that season 4 is expected to arrive as early as next year.

When "Outlander" returns with season 4, one of the storylines that are expected from the show is Jamie and Claire finally having the chance to live a life together. Unfortunately, their happy, quiet life might not last long.

Even though John Grey (David Berry) cleared Jamie of his alleged crimes, he has already earned himself a lot of enemies that could come after him in America. But there's hope for Jamie and Claire, as long as they can keep a quiet life in their hometown-to-be.

Jamie and Claire will finally be able to address their issues that concern their relationship, especially when they are not busy working on outside threats.

Meanwhile, showrunner Ronald D. Moore shared in an interview with Deadline that season 4 will be centered on the early years of America because Jamie and Claire washed up on the shore of soon-to-be Georgia.

"It really does shift the whole foundation of the show to the American colonies. That will be sort of the primary story going forward for the rest of the show because that's where the rest of the books took place," Moore explained.

But fans shouldn't worry, season 4 will still feature its roots in Scotland.

"It's not going to completely abandon like Lallybroch and Inverness and some of the stories back there, but you know the balance of the story and the weight of the story is definitely going to be in America from now on," Moore added.

"Outlander" season 4 returns in 2018 on Starz.