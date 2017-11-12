'Outlander' Season 4 Renewal Update, Spoilers: EP Teases What to Expect in Show's Fourth Year

(Photo: Starz) A promotional still from "Outlander" season 3, episode 7, "Creme de Menthe."

With the third season of "Outlander" almost at its end, talks about the fourth chapter of the hit time travel drama have already begun.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, series executive producer Matthew B. Roberts recently talked about what fans can expect in "Outlander" season 4, teasing that Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) might finally get the chance to settle down:

Over the last three seasons, Jamie and Claire didn't know where they are going to live. They never plant their feet. Now they're getting to that place that they can call home. But the meaning of home is different for people. That's what we will dig into in season 4.

Back in May, the first casting news for "Outlander" season 4 was announced with the addition of Rollo, the half-wolf dog who becomes the loyal companion of the Frasers. Two Northern Inuit puppies are already being trained for their big role in the series.

The adorable pooch has appeared in "Drums of Autumn," the fourth installment in the bestselling book series by Diana Gabaldon where the upcoming season will be based.

A Starz spokesman teased to Entertainment Weekly early this year that Rollo has a "penchant for getting into trouble, often sticking his large, wet nose into places it doesn't belong." The source went on to say:

The dog will play a key part in the adventure that lies ahead.

Gabaldon also had this to say about Rollo's entrance in "Outlander" season 4:

They look cute, but tough. They should be just right to play Rollo when the time comes. They'd need to growl and look menacing on command, I think, and carry back prey of one kind or another to their master. I assume they wouldn't let them catch things on camera ... especially fish, of course.

"Outlander" season 3 is set to air its finale next week.