'Outlander' Season 4 Spoilers: Big Reunion Coming Up on 'Drums of Autumn'

There's a big reunion coming up on "Outlander" season 4 and it's one that fans of the STARZ's series can't wait to see. Anticipation is already high for the show's adaptation of Diana Gabaldon's best-selling novels with season 4 taking points from her fourth book, "Drums of Autumn."

Facebook/outlander series.Starz The fourth season of "Outlander" will be based on Diana Gabaldon's "Drums of Autumn."

Book readers are keenly aware that "Outlander" season 4 will feature the first meeting between father and daughter, Brianna (Sophie Skelton) and Jamie (Sam Heughan), based on Gabaldon's published work. Brianna, who will manage to travel back in time, will also be reunited with her mom, Claire (Caitriona Balfe) when they thought they would never have the chance to see each other again.

The book version is apparently told from Brianna's point of view and fans are curious to see how this will play out in the TV version. Much of the plot of "Outlander" season 4 will revolve around her and Roger (Richard Rankin) but there will still be enough of Claire and Jamie, the show's original leads.

It will be an emotional season no doubt but there will be more to anticipate. Aside from the father-daughter meeting, Jamie will also see Aunt Jacosta (Maria Doyle Kennedy) again. "Outlander" season 4 will also feature a new villain in Stephen Bonnet (Ed Speelers) who will cause tension among the Frasers.

Showrunner Ronald D. Moore told Entertainment Weekly in August last year that they filmed some episodes of "Outlander" season 4 while working on season 3 simultaneously. Moore would like to finish work on all 13 new episodes before the season's fall premiere date. The cast is actually back on the set this week to film more scenes for the upcoming installment.

"The hope is that we would be on the air regularly in the fall," the showrunner said. "That's part of the reason why we're overlapping the production," he stated.

STARZ hasn't given the actual premiere schedule for "Outlander" season 4 as of press time.