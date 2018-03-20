'Outlander' Season 4 Spoilers: Cast Members Tease Highly-Anticipated Reunion, Season 5 Renewal

Facebook/OutlanderTVSeries.starz Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan) and Claire Fraser (Caitriona Balfe) will soon find themselves reunited with their daughter Brianna (Sophie Skelton) in 'Outlander' season 4.

It will still take a while before the Droughtlander is over, but the cast and producers were generous to provide more details about what fans should look forward to in "Outlander" season 4.

In the show's FYC panel event last Sunday, March 18, actor Sam Heughan confirmed that his character Jamie Fraser will finally meet his daughter with Caitriona Balfe's character Claire. According to the actor, he will start shooting his scenes with Sophie Skelton's Brianna this week.

"I'm going back tomorrow to shoot that scene. I just got the scripts two days ago, and we start shooting this week. This season, it's a huge moment and will be the catalyst to a lot of the drama that unfolds," Heughan stated during the panel that was reported by reported by Variety.

However, executive producer Maril Davis revealed that Brianna's mother might not be excited at that thought that she will join her and Jamie in their adventure back in time. "The only reason she wouldn't want Brianna to come through is because it's obviously a dangerous time, and I think you'd want your daughter probably to stay in a time where it's not quite as dangerous," the executive producer said.

On the other hand, showrunner Ronald D. Moore teased that the fourth season of "Outlander" will also bring back some of the characters from the past, including Tobias Menzies' Frank and Nell Rose Hudson's Laoghaire.

Meanwhile, Moore exclusively told TV Guide that they are already deep into the planning process for season 5 even if Starz has yet to order a series renewal after the upcoming season. According to the report, "Outlander" continues to be one of the most watched dramas in the network which is why they believe that the series renewal is inevitable.

The report also mentioned that planning for the production of "Outlander" season 5 is necessary because they need more time to pack everything for the show's upcoming move to the American shores.

But before the network announced the fifth season renewal for the time-travelling period drama, Starz is expected to release "Outlander" season 4 later this year.