'Outlander' Season 4 Spoilers: First Teaser Released, Starz Talks Show's Future, Renewal

(Photo: Starz) A still from "Outlander."

Starz has treated fans with the first teaser for "Outlander" season 4.

The clip sees Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) working together to smuggle a dead body. They invite the suspicion of British soldiers, but they managed to get through.

As for the corpse they are trying to sneak, fans who read "Dreams of Autumn," the fourth book in the series by Diana Gabaldon where "Outlander" is based, would know who it is. After all, this scene is directly from the novel.

The readers should be familiar with this particular scene, which takes place in America, and how it will shape some of the biggest challenges in the lives of the Frasers in the future.

As the wait for "Outlander" season 4 goes on, Starz CEO Chris Albrecht talked about the possible renewals for the show, stating that the time travel drama should be picked up for the fifth and sixth season.

"I wouldn't worry too much about that," Albrecht said during the annual Television Critics Association. Fans will remember that "Outlander" got a double renewal early.

We have joined the legions of fans of "Outlander" around the world. Our biggest problem is we don't kill Caitriona and Sam along the way. The two of them are fantastic and deserve every bit of the accolades they have received.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the issue is figuring out how to adapt each book for future seasons. While the show has always devoted one season for one book so far, the expanding narrative in the later novels (Gabaldon is set to publish the ninth book in the series) might require two seasons per book to be translated faithfully.

It is also being said that "Outlander" executive producer Ronald D. Moore's growing popularity might lead to him being less involved on the show.

"Outlander" season 4 is set to premiere this fall.