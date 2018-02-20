Facebook/OutlanderTVSeries.starz Promo image for "Outlander"

The premiere date of "Outlander" Season 4 is still unknown, but its video teaser has already confirmed that the time-traveling protagonists Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) will set foot in a new country and live the American dream.

In the past three seasons of Outlander, Jamie and Claire have been in several parts of the world. And for the fourth season of the series based on Diana Gabaldon's same title book saga, it looks like the protagonists are going to spend most of their time in America.

Shortly after the Season 3 finale, Starz revealed the trailer for the fourth installment of the show where Claire and Jamie, who were sporting some strands of gray hair, were seen in a calmer environment but in a completely "new land."

"There'll be lots of different people here, all hoping to live what will be called, the American dream," Claire says in the trailer.

While the cast members and makers of the series are tight-lipped on other plot details for Season 4, fans may take some hints from the events that unfolded in Gabaldon's "Drums of Autumn," the book on which the upcoming season is based on.

In "Drums of Autumn," Claire and Jamie still went on some time-traveling adventures with the book's plot set in both the 1700s and the late 1960s to early 1970s. While the characters were seen in America most of the time, the book also featured some scenes in the Scottish city of Inverness.

Some of the show's main points might also focus on their daughter Brianna Randall (Sophie Skelton). While she was not named after Jamie due to the events that happened in Season 3, she was his biological daughter. However, because of Claire's ability to travel through time, she gave birth to her at an era where he does not exist, preventing the father and daughter from actually meeting.

There is a great possibility that like in the book, "Outlander" Season 4 will also mainly feature Brianna's quest to find her parents in a different era from when she was born.

On the other hand, it is important to note that the series might not strictly follow the events from the book -- a common occurrence for TV series adaptations. However, fans may also see a fresh plot where Brianna grows up and embarks on the same journey that her parents had in the first two seasons of "Outlander."

Meanwhile, it has already been confirmed that the show will return this year. However, Starz is yet to announce the specific date of its release.